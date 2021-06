Jayne Brook

The Illinois native played Carolyn, an employee at GAW who was resentful of Swell’s success. She had a starring role in Chicago Hope from 1995 to 1999 and also appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Boston Legal, Sports Night, Private Practice and Star Trek: Discovery. She has been married to actor and director John Terlesky since 1996. They share two daughters, Alexandra and Annaliese.