Josh Charles

The Baltimore native played Swell’s boyfriend, Bryan. He has since starred in Muppets From Space, Four Brothers, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Drunk History. His role on The Good Wife, which aired from 2009 to 2016, also earned him two Emmy nominations. Charles married ballet dancer Sophie Flack in 2013. They share two children, Rocco and Eleonor.