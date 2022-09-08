Did Harry Styles Really Spit on Chris Pine?

After the film’s September 2022 premiere in Venice, video surfaced on social media that seemed to show Styles spitting on costar Chris Pine while taking his seat for the screening. Following rampant social media speculation about what really happened, a rep for the Star Trek actor denied that there was any tension between the two men. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep told Us one day after the movie premiere. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”