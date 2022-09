Nick Kroll Enters the Chat

Following the September 2022 premiere in Venice, the Big Mouth star posted a TikTok video poking fun at his lack of involvement in all the drama. “POV: pulling up to the @dontworrydarlin premiere as just a supporting actor,” he joked in the clip, which showed fans ready to film him as he arrived at the event. “Not who you want, ladies. Sorry, not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence. … Hi, you don’t know me. Nope, nope, nope.”