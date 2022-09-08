‘The Energy Was Incredible’

Pugh shared a slideshow of photos via Instagram after the movie’s Venice premiere and gushed over her costars. “I’m still taking it all in!” she wrote in September 2022, without directly naming Wilde or Styles. “What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible. And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

The Lady Macbeth star also gave a shout-out to Pine, who went viral for bringing his own camera to the red carpet. “I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles,” Pugh continued. “Now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”