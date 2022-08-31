Was There Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh?

Amid the other controversy surrounding the film, fans noticed that the Black Widow actress had been quiet about her upcoming movie on social media other than sharing a short clip via Instagram.

According to an August report by The Wrap, Pugh had no plans to do any press for the film apart from appearing at the Venice Film Festival premiere.

“Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us later that month.