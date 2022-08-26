What Did Shia LaBeouf Share About His Rift With Olivia Wilde?

Along with his email, the Peanut Butter Falcon star included a leaked video to Variety that Wilde allegedly sent to him in August 2020. “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” she said, seemingly referring to LaBeouf’s departure from the movie. The filmmaker went on to say it was a “bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” seemingly referencing Pugh, before noting that she wanted to know if he was “open to giving this a shot with me, with us.”

Wilde continued: “If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think?” The Vinyl alum concluded by asking the Honey Boy actor whether or not he thought there was “hope,” requesting that he “let [her] know” his decision.