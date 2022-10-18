What Did Wilde Have to Say About Those Nanny Rumors?

Wilde and Sudeikis issued a rare, joint statement in October 2022 after their former nanny made multiple claims to the Daily Mail about their split — and how Styles was allegedly involved.

“As parents, it’s incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the actors told Us in a joint statement at the time about the allegations, which included Wilde cheating on Sudeikis with Styles during a DWD trip to Palm Springs and Sudeikis lying underneath Wilde’s car to prevent her from seeing the singer. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”