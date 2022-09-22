What Did Wilde Say About LaBeouf’s ‘Ultimatum’?

Amid their war of words — Wilde claiming the Disturbia actor was fired from the film, LaBeouf insisting that he quit — the director appeared to set the record straight with Colbert in September 2022.

“We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work,” she told the talk show host. “When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I choose Florence.”

At the same time, she noted that both her and LaBeouf’s perspectives were both true.

“[My choosing Florence over him] was [Shia] feeling like he was stepping away and me feeling like we were moving on without him,” Wilde added.