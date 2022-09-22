Cancel OK

Everything Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf, Cast Have Said About ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde Says Shia LaBeouf Gave Her Ultimatum Between ‘Him or Florence Pugh’ for ‘Don’t Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf. Shutterstock (2)
What Did Wilde Say About LaBeouf’s ‘Ultimatum’?

Amid their war of words — Wilde claiming the Disturbia actor was fired from the film, LaBeouf insisting that he quit — the director appeared to set the record straight with Colbert in September 2022.

“We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work,” she told the talk show host. “When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I choose Florence.”

At the same time, she noted that both her and LaBeouf’s perspectives were both true.

“[My choosing Florence over him] was [Shia] feeling like he was stepping away and me feeling like we were moving on without him,” Wilde added.

