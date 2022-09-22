What Did Wilde Say About Spitgate?
During a September 2022 interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Wilde addressed the rumors that Styles spit on Pine, using it as an example that “people will look for drama anywhere they can.”
Host Stephen Colbert then asked the Booksmart director point blank: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not?” to which Wilde replied, “No, he did not!”
When the Daily Show alum wasn't convinced, the New York native reiterated, "He really didn't! He didn't."