Nick Kroll Reflects on ‘Insanity’ of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

What Does Nick Kroll Think of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama?

“The Don’t Worry Darling trailer came out, and people were excited about it. People have been thinking about this movie for a while,” the Big Mouth alum told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022. “Then all of the mishegas happens, the drama around the movie started to take hold, and I was not a part of any of that. I’m not distancing myself at all, I just wasn’t doing press at that point. My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, ‘Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.’ And I was right.”

He added: “And all the insanity, so much of it was nonsense that it was like, ‘Yeah, I’m happy to talk about this, this is insane.’”

Kroll noted that the film crew “made it in the thick of COVID, pre-vaccine,” before calling his own experience “a blast.”