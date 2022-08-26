What Happened With Dakota Johnson?

The Fifty Shades of Gray actress was first reported by Deadline in May 2020 to have joined the cast for the 1950s-set flick. She later dropped out in October 2020 due to a scheduling conflict with the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film The Lost Daughter and was replaced with Kiki Layne.

Though Johnson missed working with the director this time around, there were no hard feelings, as the Madame Web star sent Wilde a bouquet of flowers on the first day of shooting.