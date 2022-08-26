What Was the Pay Disparity Drama With Florence Pugh About?

During her August 2022 interview with Variety, Wilde addressed rumors of a pay disparity between Pugh and Styles which many speculated to have caused a rift between the Little Women star and the New York native. “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Wilde shared. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

She added: “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Moreover, discussion about the promotion of the movie indicated potential differences of opinion in how the actors were portrayed, with Wilde telling Variety the sex scenes were “integral” to the story while Pugh revealed she was unhappy with those scenes being the central focus in the trailer.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” the Midsommar actress said in an August 2022 interview with Harpers Bazaar. “It’s not why I’m in this industry…That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”