Why Florence Pugh, Chris Pine Skipped Don't Worry Darling's NYC Premiere

Why Did Chris Pine and Florence Pugh Miss the NYC Premiere?

While Styles, Wilde and more of the film’s stars appeared at the New York City premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2022, Pugh and Pine were notably absent. The duo recorded a video message for fans that was played for viewers ahead of the screening. Pugh explained that she was “working halfway around the world,” referring to the fact that she was filming Dune: Part Two in Europe, while Pine noted that he was “all the way in Los Angeles in production myself.” The U.K. native added: “We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience Don’t Worry Darling in IMAX.”