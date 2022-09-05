Why Did Florence Pugh Skip Promotional Events for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Amid the tension between Pugh and Wilde, the Fighting With My Family star also has other commitments that create scheduling conflicts. She is filming Dune 2 amid the Don’t Worry Darling world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

The England native is expected to arrive in Venice from the Romanian Dune set more than an hour after the Don’t Worry Darling press conference starts, Deadline reports. While she’ll skip the group interview, Pugh is expected to walk the red carpet and watch the film with her costars on September 5. She’ll leave right after the screening to be back on the Budapest set the following morning.