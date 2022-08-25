Does Harry Styles Sing in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

“I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context,” the Grammy winner told Variety in August 2022 of the song he penned for the film. “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

While he doesn’t sing on screen, he has a dance scene. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for someone to require a 35-second tap routine from me my whole life,” he teased.