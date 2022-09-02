Major Cuts to the Trailer

In an August 2022 interview with the Associated Press, Wilde claimed that the Motion Picture Association forced her to cut additional sex scenes from the trailer before it was released. “There’s a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer,” she claimed. “The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they it took it up another notch. But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new. Then when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something that we just don’t see very often unless you’re talking about queer cinema.”