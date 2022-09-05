The Premiere Press Conference

Ahead of the film’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, Wilde shut down speculation about her rumored feud with Pugh, who missed the press conference because of travel conflicts. “Florence is a force,” Wilde said of the actress. “We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and to [Dune director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing. As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

When a reporter asked about the rumored drama with LaBeouf, Wilde replied that the question had already been answered because “it’s on the internet.”