Florence Pugh Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

What Does Florence Think About the Movie’s Sex Scenes?

In August 2022, Pugh addressed her issues with the buzz around her racy onscreen moments with Styles.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”