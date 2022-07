What Does the Trailer Explore?

In May 2022, the official sneak peek at the film showed a blissful — and steamy — marriage between Styles and Pugh, which soon takes a turn as Pugh’s character starts to question the secrets that her husband’s company may be hiding.

Wilde plays a large role in Don’t Worry Darling as a fellow housewife who stays committed to the secrecy in the experimental utopian community.