Everything We Know About the ‘Don't Worry Darling' Movie

What Happened Between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde?

Don’t Worry Darling made headlines during filming when Wilde and Styles were spotted holding hands off set in January 2021.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the couple developed a connection after working together on the movie.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider revealed at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

According to the source, Wilde, who split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis two months prior, wasn’t looking to share her new romance with the world immediately.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider noted to Us. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”