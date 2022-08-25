Why Harry Styles Gravitated Toward the Role of Jack

The “Grapejuice” singer was curious about the thriller’s “story as a whole” before signing on to the project, he told Variety in August 2022. “It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”

Styles was also inspired by Wilde and her “incredibly focused” presence behind the camera. “She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect,” he explained. “I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”