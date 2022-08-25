Why Was Shia LaBeouf Fired From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Wilde explained her decision to cut the Disney Channel alum, who was initially cast in Styles’ role of Jack, from the film during an August 2022 Variety interview. “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work: His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” she shared. “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Months after LaBeouf’s firing, he was accused of sexual, emotional and psychological abuse by ex FKA Twigs. (The actor told The New York Times in a 2020 statement that “many of the allegations are not true” but added that he took “accountability” for his mistakes.)

“A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior,” Wilde continued, asserting that she was dedicated to “creating a safe, trusting environment” on set. “For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported. … [I’m] just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”