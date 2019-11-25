Reality TV

Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Kemsley Takes Jab at Lisa Vanderpump During ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Trip to Rome: See the Photos

By
Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Trip to Rome
 Agostino Fabio/MEGA
7
8 / 7

Getting Along?

Teddi, Dorit, Rinna, Garcelle, Denise, Erika and Kyle appeared to be in good spirits while sightseeing.

 

Back to top