Reality TV

Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Kemsley Takes Jab at Lisa Vanderpump During ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Trip to Rome: See the Photos

By
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Trip to Rome
 MEGA
7
8 / 7

Returning to the 90210

RHOBH is set to return to Bravo in 2020.

 

Back to top