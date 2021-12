The Teaser Trailer

In a new trailer, released in November 2021, Lady Violet tells her family that they’re going to France. Even more surprising is why they’re going. “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man and now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the south of France,” the Crawley family matriarch reveals.

In another scene, the Dowager Countess bids her family adieu as only she can. “And with that I say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” she says.