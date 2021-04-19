Movies ‘Downton Abbey’ Is Returning for a Second Film: Who’s Coming Back, Who Are the New Cast Members and More By Sophia Vilensky April 19, 2021 Shutterstock (4) 5 2 / 5 Who’s Joining the Cast? Hugh Dancy will join the cast, as well as Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and The Wire’s Dominic West. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News