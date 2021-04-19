Movies

‘Downton Abbey’ Is Returning for a Second Film: Who’s Coming Back, Who Are the New Cast Members and More

By
New Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West Downton Abbey Returning for a Second Film
 Shutterstock (4)
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Who’s Joining the Cast?

Hugh Dancy will join the cast, as well as Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and The Wire’s Dominic West.

Back to top