Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley)

The Oscar winner is otherwise known for her roles in Ordinary People (1980), Ragtime (1981), The Handmaid’s Tale (1990), and The Chaperone (2018). Following the conclusion of Downton Abbey, McGovern embarked on a small U.K. tour with her band, Sadie and the Hotheads. In 2019, she starred in a TV adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel War of the Worlds.