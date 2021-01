Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley)

The English actor earned a Golden Globe nomination and two consecutive Emmy nods for his performance as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, across the show’s six seasons. Since Downton Abbey came to an end, Bonneville appeared in2014’s Paddington and its 2017 sequel, Paddington 2. He also played Lord Mountbatten in the 2017 film Viceroy’s House. In 2019, Bonneville was named a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, England.