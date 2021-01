Laura Carmichael (Edith Pelham)

Following her time on Downton Abbey, the U.K. native appeared in television series Marcella (2016) and the 2016 film A United Kingdom, which also starred Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo. She reprised her role as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham (née Lady Edith Crawley) in the 2019 film adaptation of Downton Abbey. Since 2016, Carmichael has been dating Michael C. Fox, who played Andrew Parker in the ITV period drama.