Lily James (Lady Rose Aldridge)

After her four seasons on Downton Abbey, James secured a string of impressive movie roles, including Baby Driver (2017), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Yesterday (2019) and Rebecca (2020). In October 2020, she made headlines after she was caught canoodling with married Pursuit of Love costar Dominic West in Rome. The PDA-filled pics surfaced shortly after James was linked to Chris Evans following her split from The Crown’s Matt Smith.