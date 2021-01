Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey)

Wilton’s long list of credits includes 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, 2012’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its 2015 sequel. She appeared alongside Ricky Gervais in his dark Netflix comedy, After Life, which debuted in 2019. It was renewed for a third season in May 2020.