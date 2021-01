Phyllis Logan (Elsie Carson)

The Scottish actress was previously known for playing Lady Jane Felsham in Lovejoy, a British mystery series, from 1986 to 1993. Her Downton Abbey character, Mrs. Carson (née Hughes), was a fan-favorite. She reprised the role in the 2019 spin-off film and will star alongside Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Greg Kinnear in 2020’s Misbehaviour.