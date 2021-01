Rose Leslie (Gwen Harding)

Apart from Downton Abbey, Leslie is best known for her turn on Game of Thrones. The Scottish actress portrayed Ygritte on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of the HBO series. Her character was the love interest of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, whom she wed in June 2018. The Good Fight actress revealed that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child while posing for the U.K.’s Make Magazine in September 2020.