Allison Scagliotti (Mindy Crenshaw)

Scagliotti played Josh’s rival-turned-girlfriend on the Nickelodeon series. From 2009 to 2014, she starred as Claudia Donovan in the Syfy series Warehouse 13. The Berklee College of Music alum also appeared in three seasons of Freeform’s Stichers from 2015 to 2017.

In addition to acting, the California native has also released music under the pseudonym “La Femme Pendu.” Her second album, VAMPYR, came out in October 2021.