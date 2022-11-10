Drake Bell (Drake Parker)

The Nickelodeon alum continued to pursue his music career after Drake & Josh ended, releasing two records in 2020, The Lost Album and Sessions En Casa.

In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation after being charged with two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. That same month, the Ready Steady Go! musician revealed that he shared a son with Von Schmeling and that the duo had secretly wed in 2018.