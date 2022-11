Josh Peck (Josh Nichols)

The New York native went on to act in a variety of films including The Wackness (2008), Red Dawn (2012), Battle of the Year (2013) and Take the 10 (2017). He also starred in the Fox comedy sitcom Grandfathered with John Stamos.

Peck married O’Brien in 2017. The duo share sons Max and Shai, born in 2018 and 2022, respectively.