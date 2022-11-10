Miranda Cosgrove (Megan Parker)

After playing Drake’s mischievous little sister Megan on the Nickelodeon sitcom, Cosgrove starred in her own show on the network, iCarly, from 2007 to 2012. She also dabbled in music, releasing her debut studio album, Sparks Fly, in 2010.

The California native voices Margo in the Despicable Me film series and has appeared in other movies including The Intruders (2015), 3022 (2019) and North Hollywood (2021). In 2021, she began reprising her role of Carly Shay in the 2021 iCarly revival.