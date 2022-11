Yvette Nicole Brown (Helen Dubois)

After playing Josh’s boss at The Premiere movie theatre in the teen comedy, Brown starred as Shirley Bennett in Community from 2009 to 2014, as Dani in the 2015 version of The Odd Couple and as Dina Rose on the 2017 sitcom The Mayor. In 2021, the Ohio native received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in A Black Lady Sketch Show.