Greg Raposo

The New School alum kicked off his professional career after appearing on Star Search at age 9. After his time in Dream Street, Raposo appeared in Side Streets and Return to Sleepaway Camp, as well as various off-Broadway productions. He also released his own solo music. Raposo currently works as a real estate developer in Queens, New York.

He has been married to Julie Raposo since September 2014, with whom he shares three children.