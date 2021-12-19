Former Dream Street Members: Where Are They Now?

Jesse McCartney

McCartney appeared in episodes of All My Children shortly before joining the boy band. After the group’s breakup, he went on to become a popular recording artist on his own, releasing five studio albums. His songs include “Beautiful Soul,” “She’s No You,” “Get Your Shine On,” and “Leavin.” As an actor, the New York native has appeared in Summerland, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Horton Hears a Who!, Keith, Greek, Locke & Key, Army Wives, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters and Young Justice.

The “Body Language” performer was previously linked to Danielle Panabaker, Aubrey O’Day and Katie Cassidy before dating Katie Peterson beginning in March 2012. After nine years together, the pair tied the knot in October 2021.