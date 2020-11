Another One

Joy-Anna and Forsyth announced in May 2019 that they are expecting their second child. “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the Counting On stars told Us exclusively. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”