How Much of Zendaya Will We See?

Zendaya’s character, Chani, was briefly introduced for a few minutes in Part 1, only appearing in Paul’s [Chalamet] visions. At the end of Part 1, Chani and Paul finally meet face to face. In Part 2, Chani will become the female protagonist with an expanded role. If the movie follows the novel, Chani will guide and protect Paul on his journey and emerge as his love interest.