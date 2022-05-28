There’s a Script! Javier Bardem Teases ‘Dune’ Sequel: An ‘Amazing Job’

Plenty of Surprises

“I’ve read the new draft,” Javier Bardem, who portrayed Stilgar in the first film, said at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, per Deadline. “I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people. They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together.”

He continued: “I was very moved by it. It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it. [I can’t wait] to go back to the desert with those people, and I’m so happy to go back with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He’s a lovely man.”