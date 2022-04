Who Is in Talks?

Dune Part 2 will introduce two new characters: Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter who marries Paul for political reasons, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew and chosen heir of Baron Harkonnen (Skarsgard). Pugh is in talks to play Princess Irulan, and Butler is in negotiations to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonne.