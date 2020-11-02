TV News

‘DWTS’ Cast and More Celebs Send Love to Jeannie Mai After Hospitalization Forces Her to Exit the Show

By
Garcelle Beauvais DWTS Dancing With The Stars Cast and More Celebs Send Love to Jeannie Mai After Shes Forced to Exit the Show
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11
podcast
Flash_600x338

Garcelle Beauvais

“Feel better! We love you @jeanniemai,” the Real cohost wrote on Twitter.

Back to top