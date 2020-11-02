TV News ‘DWTS’ Cast and More Celebs Send Love to Jeannie Mai After Hospitalization Forces Her to Exit the Show By Emily Longeretta November 2, 2020 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 11 9 / 11 Sarah Michelle Gellar “You and mamma Mai will be so missed!!!!!” the Buffy alum commented. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News