Emma Slater

“Len doesn’t actually have two votes,” the England native exclusively shared with Us in November 2021. “So, every judge has to vote and, and so Len’s vote has the deciding factor if there is a split. So, if everybody goes before Len … If there is a split, meaning if two people have voted for one and one voted for another, and Len could potentially make it a split [vote], that’s what they mean by if there’s a split. If Len could make it a split, then it’s going to be Len that has the deciding vote because whichever one he votes for that would be the one that takes it.”

She added at the time, “I feel that the judge’s save is a really great element to [the] show when they put that in; it really does add something. I know we have that in the English show [Strictly Come Dancing], and it works really great over there. I just think people don’t quite understand how it works, but, I understand [and] I think it’s great.”