Jordin Sparks

“I had no idea that that was happening. I just was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I’m grateful that nobody’s technically going home, but still Selma,” the American Idol alum told Us after the show.

“I adore Selma and her energy and the way she is and just everything that she pushes through, and she just is like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do it.’ It’s just so inspiring,” she continued. “I’m really sad that she’s not gonna be around, but I’m sure she’ll be in the audience, like, cheering us on. So, I’m grateful for that.”

Sparks also recalled being “so excited” about her first meeting with Blair when the cast was announced in September. “I was so excited to meet her. Legally Blonde was my movie,” she said. “I walked up to her about to be like, ‘Hi,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you!’ I just was not expecting that reaction and we just bonded from there.”