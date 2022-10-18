Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

“I think [we] were sobbing,” Iwasaki told Us. “I mean, she has just been the absolute sweetest person [with] the kindest heart. Always positive, always smiling, like, just a walking inspiration, like Vinny had said earlier, and it was just so heartbreaking to see her go, but it was the most beautiful way it could have ever, you know, happened.”

The Jersey Shore star explained that while he respects Blair’s decision, the cast is “selfishly upset because of how amazing it is to be around her. But your body comes first.”